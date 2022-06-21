LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.31 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.33.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,344,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

