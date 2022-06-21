LINK (LN) Market Capitalization Achieves $210.23 Million

LINK (LN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.18 or 0.00170010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $210.23 million and $612,789.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

