Liquity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $75.67 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00818129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014226 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,585,648 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

