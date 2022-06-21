Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $425.83.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $270.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.11 and a 200 day moving average of $301.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $252.56 and a 52 week high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

