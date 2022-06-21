Loki Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,401.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,101.46 or 0.05398976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00028568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00253586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00568093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00076949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00563294 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001058 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

