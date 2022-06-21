Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $188.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.75.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $112.53 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

