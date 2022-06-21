Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.23. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

