Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.41.

Anthem stock opened at $444.32 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.36. The company has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

