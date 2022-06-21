Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 185 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT opened at $404.01 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $440.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

