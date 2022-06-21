Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 254 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 21,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

