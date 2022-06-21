Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 474 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $23,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,458,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $885,216,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 16,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $310.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

