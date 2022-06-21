Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

MS stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.49 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

