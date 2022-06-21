Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16. Masco has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Masco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Masco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.