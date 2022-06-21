Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 8.5% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.62. 40,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $307.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

