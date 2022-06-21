Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $57,351.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

