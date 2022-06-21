McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.00

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.89 ($0.24), with a volume of 1483637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.10 ($0.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.01. The company has a market capitalization of £34.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47.

In other McBride news, insider Jeffrey Nodland bought 100,000 shares of McBride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($41,646.25). Also, insider Regi Aalstad bought 80,000 shares of McBride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($34,296.91).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

