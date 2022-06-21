MediShares (MDS) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

MediShares (MDS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. MediShares has a market capitalization of $325,244.59 and $241.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

