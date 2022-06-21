Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,901 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 4.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $402,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

