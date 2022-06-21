Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.46

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

