Mina Market Cap Hits $351.41 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $351.41 million and approximately $26.04 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 68% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00824634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00074725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 555,596,394 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.