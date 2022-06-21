Monavale Price Hits $284.77 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $55,884.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $284.77 or 0.01396895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00028996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00253113 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,864 coins and its circulating supply is 10,172 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

