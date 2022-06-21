Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Raised by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

