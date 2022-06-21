Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00026777 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00260996 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

