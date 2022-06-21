Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.70. 128,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,693. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

