Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 12-Month Low at $850.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 850 ($10.41) and last traded at GBX 910 ($11.15), with a volume of 17797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 925 ($11.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £518.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,075.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,196.35.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.