Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Noble Financial cut Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS.

About Motorsport Games (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.