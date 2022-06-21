N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,213 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.55. 18,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,027. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

