N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 133,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.68. 84,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,225. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

