N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $808,000 Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

