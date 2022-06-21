N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 70,076 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,076 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

