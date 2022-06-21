Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $19,994.80 and approximately $2,473.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,334,701 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

