NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock Position Raised by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 281.91 and a beta of 1.59.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

