Needham & Company LLC Lowers Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $25.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RYTM opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $198.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.