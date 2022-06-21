Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average is $368.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

