Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Keene & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 3.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.02. 144,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,517. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

