NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £282.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.60 ($1.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is -80.46%.

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($24,528.42).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

