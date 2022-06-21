NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NEE stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.07. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

