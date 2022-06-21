NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NiSource by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $53,597,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NiSource by 9,188.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,976 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

