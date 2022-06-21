Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $195.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nordson has a 12 month low of $195.09 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

