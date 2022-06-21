Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 2.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,800,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after buying an additional 200,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after purchasing an additional 176,997 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.40.

NVO stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.30. 4,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

