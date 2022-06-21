Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

