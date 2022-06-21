Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 67,790 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,600,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $206,412,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 54,559 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.36 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

