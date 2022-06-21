Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $319,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253,826 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

