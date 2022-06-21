Oakworth Capital Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

