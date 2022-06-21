Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $290.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

