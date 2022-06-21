Observer (OBSR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $221,256.00

Observer (OBSR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Observer has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $221,256.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,498.38 or 1.00052660 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

