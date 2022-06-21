Oddz Price Tops $0.0242 on Top Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $558,255.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00644665 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00080417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00497042 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

