OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00009071 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $269.34 million and $51.77 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

