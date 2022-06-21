OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Up 11.2%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 45,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,964,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $598.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 46,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 363,457 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.