ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

